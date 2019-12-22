|
McAllen - Dorinda Ward Van Burkleo, a long time resident of McAllen, TX died peacefully at her home on Thursday, December 19, 2019.
Born in a farming community outside of Gainesville TX, Dorinda received a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics from the University of North Texas in 1950. A child of the depression and WWII, Dorinda was intelligent, independent and strong willed both in mind and body. She left north Texas on her own at 20 to teach school in the Rio Grande Valley. She called the Valley home for the rest of her life. It was here where she met her husband of 58 years and raised her children. She was a life long member of St. Mark United Methodist Church in McAllen where she served on multiple boards and committees.
Dorinda taught school for more than 35 years, influencing countless students and sharing her love for sewing and home skills. She retired from teaching in 1988.
In retirement, Dorinda continued her passion for sewing and quilting. She created heirloom quilts for each of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The quilts and her loving memory will be treasured.
Dorinda is proceeded in death by the love of her life, her husband James Van Burkleo, Sr., her son Bill Van Burkleo, and infant daughter Linda Kay Van Burkleo, her parents Leta and Ira Ward, and brothers Herman and William Ward.
She is survived by her son Terry Van Burkleo (Patti) of McAllen, TX, daughter Dee Ann Payne (Marshall) of Dallas,TX, son Pat Van Burkleo (Andrea) of Baton Rouge, LA. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren who brought great joy and love to her life, Brian Van Burkleo (Liz) of Houston, TX, Brittany Flory (Nick) of San Antonio, TX, Brandon Van Burkleo of Los Angeles, CA. Lauren Englert (K.P.) of San Francisco, CA Benton Payne (Andrea) of Dallas, TX, William Payne of Los Angeles, CA, Laura Payne, Patrick Van Burkleo, and Amy Van Burkleo all of Dallas, TX and Will Van Burkleo of Austin ,TX along with 6 great-grandchildren.
The family gratefully thanks all the caretakers provided by Health Care Unlimited along with Tencha Irlas, Lucy Mann, Myra Myers; and especially Lorena Lopez who has been with the family for 30 years.
In lieu of flowers contributions the family requests contributions to the Vannie Cook Children's Clinic, 101 West Expressway 83, McAllen, TX 78503 or St Mark United Methodist Church, 301 Pecan Blvd, McAllen, TX 78501.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 22, 2019