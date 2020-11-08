Pharr - Doris Maxine Cantu, 87, entered eternal rest Monday, November 2, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.Born in Springfield, Missouri, Mrs. Cantu had lived in Pharr most of her life.She is preceded in death by four children, Ronnie Cantu, Sandra Cantu, Victor Cantu, and Bobby Cantu.Doris is survived by her husband, Carlos Cantu of Pharr; a son, Carlos Edward Cantu of Austin; two granddaughters, Laura Cantu of Austin, Katherine Cantu of Dallas; and a brother, James Templeton of Houston.Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.