Sugar Land - Dorothy Arlene Raders Schroeder, 87, was born at her home on Champion Street in Edinburg, Texas on August 28, 1931. Dorothy, or "Dinky" as many knew her in her earlier years, or "Grandma" as she was known in later years, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Sugar Land, Texas.



Dorothy was the youngest of five children born to John and Anna Raders. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Jerome, Bill, and Wayne, and her sister, Marjorie.



She married the love of her life, Rudolph "Dwight" Schroeder, on September 11, 1949, and they were happily married for 44 years until his death in 1993. Though it was difficult for her to spend the next 25 years without him, her family is thankful that she did. Her survivors include daughters Rozanne Schroeder, and Arlene Hillegeist and her husband, Paul, all of Sugar Land, Texas. She also leaves two grandchildren, Brooke and Connor Hillegeist, who she was blessed to live near and know well as they grew up.



She worked as the Secretary to the Superintendent of Schools in Edinburg, and later as Office Manager alongside Dwight at his construction companies in Galveston and San Antonio. She was also an active church and school volunteer. As president of the Parent-Teacher Organization she started a uniform co-op that helped students have more affordable uniforms while also providing record-setting funds for the school.



She was very happy at Canyon Lake, where she lived for more than 20 years before and during retirement. She and Dwight enjoyed boating, fishing, water skiing, and simply being together in the Texas Hill Country.



Dorothy always had a smile and a memorable and frequently mischievous story to share. She had a good sense of humor and strong will. She will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Canyon Lake, Texas. A Rosary at 12:30 p.m. will precede the Mass. Interment will follow at Fischer Cemetery in Fischer, TX. Arrangements are being handled by Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in Canyon Lake, Texas. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the .



Published in The Monitor on May 8, 2019