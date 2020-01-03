|
|
WESLACO - Dorothy Bennett (May 9, 1932 - December 29, 2019)
Dorothy was born in Weir, Kansas; spent much of her life in
Waterloo, Iowa; and passed at John Knox Village in Weslaco, Texas.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, George Bennett;
her brother and sister, Neal Scott (Shirley) and Betty Filby (LeNell);
two children, Bruce Bennett (Billie Lenz) and Linda Briggs (Tim);
three grandchildren, Christina Manship, Brian Briggs, Chris Briggs;
and three great grandchildren, Stella and Paisley Briggs, Chance Manship.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Viola Scott.
Although Dorothy was the Asst Manager of a hosiery shop at 18,
her life was her family and volunteering her services to others.
She began by volunteering for Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts but found her
calling in helping retired seniors do volunteer work. A friend said of her
"She was unsuspecting of how truly outstanding her work was and
how many families trusted her with the care of their aged parents.
She was able to bring out the best in people without overriding their self-will."
Of Dorothy and George, the friend said "I admired their easy-going relationship.
They were Blondie and Dagwood with brains, compassion, and commitment".
Dorothy was certified in Volunteer Administration and was the county
Director of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) for 18 years.
She was appointed to the Governor of Iowa's Advisory Council for Volunteerism
and became its Chairperson. She was also President of the Iowa Assoc. of
RSVP Directors, became its Legislative Chairperson, and was president of
Business and Professional Women's Club. She received many awards, recognitions,
and thanks for her work.
Hobbies included travel, oil painting, cake decorating, bowling, and golf
(she had two holes-in-one!).
Per her desire, she wished to be cremated with no service to be held. Her ashes
will be spread in a private gathering of immediate family later this year.
The family wants to thank the staff at the Health Center of John Knox Village
for the care and kindness she received.
Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be missed.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 3, 2020