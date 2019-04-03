McAllen, TX - Dorothy Lee (Dennison) Hess, age 86, of Donna, TX, passed away peacefully on Monday April 1, 2019 in McAllen, TX. She was born on May 25th,1932 in Ashmore, Illinois the daughter of Naaman and Lovina (Bennet) Dennison. She graduated from Paris, IL High School. She started her working career after her children were in school, as a part timer, working on the assembly line for Central Electronics (Zenith Manufacturing) making televisions. Before retirement in 1984 she had advanced to management and was promoted as the first female plant manager in the company. She was introduced to the Rio Grande Valley in 1982 when she assisted in opening Zenith plants in Matamoras, Reynosa and Aqua Prieta, Mexico. She was named Paris Business Woman of the Year in 1974.



During her working years she and her husband Russ enjoyed camping in their 18 ft Fan travel trailer on weekends. The love of the RV lifestyle, and her passion for making new friends, launched a second career with the Holiday Rambler Recreational Vehicle Club. After serving in many different offices in the local chapter and state clubs, she was elected as the first female National President. After her term expired they worked for HRRVC as tour directors leading caravans to Alaska, NYC, and cruises to Hawaii. They retired to Donna, TX, Victoria Palms Resort, in 1992 and she launched her third career making beaded jewelry. Her warm and engaging smile could be found at the many craft fairs attended by the Winter Texans. Dorothy was actively involved in the resort community serving two terms on the Advisory Council and many years as the mailroom supervisor. You would find her giving tours to potential new residents, working the information desk, shuffle boarding, and playing dominos. She loved to dance and spend time with friends at the Elks Lodge in Weslaco, TX every Friday and Saturday night. She was a believer in Jesus and attended the Cowboy Church of the Valley.



She was preceded in death by her husband Russell, brother Richmond Dennison, and sister Gladys Dunlap. She is survived by her daughter Mickey (Emery) Englade and son Gary (Karen) Hess both of Donna, TX and residents of Victoria Palms. She had four grandchildren (Eric, Katie, Patty, and JR) and thirteen Great Grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held in Victoria Palms Resort ballroom in Donna, TX on Friday April 12th, 2019 at 3:30 pm. The service will be officiated by Pastor Chris O'Loughlin, Cowboy Church of the Valley. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary