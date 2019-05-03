|
Edinburg - Dustin Bryce Wayne Hoffpauir, 35, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at his residence in McAllen.
Born in Germany, Dustin had lived in McAllen for 18 years. He was a loving son, nephew, and life partner.
Dustin is preceded in death by his parents, David Wayne and Elizabeth Hoffpauir; and a sister, Rena Hoffpauir.
He is survived by two siblings, Crystal Hoffpauir, Brandon Hoffpauir; three cousins, Zuri Reyes, Audrey Reyes, and Robert Hoffpauir; his uncle, Billy Joe and aunt Imelda Hoffpauir; and his life partner, Bianca Ramirez.
Memorial gathering will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on May 3, 2019