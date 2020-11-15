Victoria - Dwight Herbert Robertson, 87, died peacefully in Victoria, TX on November10, 2020. He was born in Westport, South Dakota on September 18, 1933 to Herbert H. Robertson and Ella L. Peterson Robertson. He was a Mason and a member of the Grand Lodge of Texas AF & AM #1173. He earned a BBA degree from Pan American University in Edinburg, Texas.
Dwight's wife, Bonnie Huggins Robertson died on September 18, 2011 and his parents and one niece are deceased.
He is survived by sons Larry (Kay) Huggins, John (Letty) Huggins, and daughter Sue Huggins; brother Harry Robertson, sisters Kay Elswick and Sue Gopffarth; three nephews Kevin Robertson, John Elswick, and Kyle Strickland; 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, and 1 great great-granddaughter.
Special "Thanks" goes to all of the staff of Greatwood Homes Senior Living and Texas Home Health Hospice for their love, friendship, and care of Dwight.
Graveside services and burial will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. with Ron Herrmann, officiating. Memorials may go to Parkinson's Foundation and/or Alzheimer's Foundation. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net
.