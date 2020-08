A good friend. A hard worker for the Lord. A great servant, ministered to many. Taught me how to play golf. I can see him now, in glory, playing a foursome on the back 9 holes. Moses, the Apostle Paul, Sparky and Jesus! Guess who's got the low score? Guess who's giving lessons? And the happy re-union with some of the many kids that he and Marlene fostered along the way thru their 50+ years of fostering. Not to mention all the kids they ministered to via Children's Church at First Baptist and Wed. evenings? A great man, a Saint. He'll be missed...But, I'm 76 and not too far behind. See you soon, Sparky!

CLYDE BAUMAN

Friend