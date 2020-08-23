McAllen - Earl John Macey was born on December 23, 1927 in Chicago, to Loretta and John Macey. Earl left this world for a better one on April 2, 2020. Earl was 92, as he left during the night knowing how much he was loved and valued before he took his last earthly breath. Earl was raised and spent a majority of his life in the Chicago Area. Being raised during the depression in Chicago began his interesting life's journey. One of his vocations was driving a taxi in Chicago. Earl became a member of the Army Airborne, since they drafted him before the Air Force called his number up. Becoming a member of the Army Airborne was an adventure he will never forget. After service he pursued his passion for music in college. He later played alto sax professionally with dance bands in the Chicago area. So Earl wore many hats, he even did a stint in the merchant marines, but a life at sea was not for him.



However, it was not until Earl began teaching music that he found the bet was saved till last. As a music, band and orchestra conductor he was able to achieve what he was wanting to do. In teaching he helped educate, direct, and make music meaningful to young people he truly loved. Earl's main philosophy was to teach them to love music and always feel good about themselves. In Chicago Earl met the love of his life Elaine Cross, they were blessed to share 46 years of their lives together. They moved back to her home area in New York, as she asked when she became ill to be with her own family. Later he returned to Texas to stay. Earl leaves his best friend and wife Nadine Force, McAllen, TX. he is also survived by his youngest daughter Linda Nelson- Johnson (Dennis) of Mission, TX. Also daughters E.J (Jaime) Konz (James) of Bartlett, IL., Michelle Lacey (Keith) of Arvada, CO., and Patricia Lathrop (Stan) Millington, TN. Earl also has eight grandchildren and two great granddaughters he was very closed to. Earl was a practicing christain scientist after instruction and acceptance of its tenets. However, since a stroke a while back, his regular attendance was curtailed. When he could he enjoyed going to First Presbyterian Church in McAllen with Nadine on occasion. For that reason, Earl's memorial will be held to witness his Resurrection on August 23rd 2020 and his ashes will be interred at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Mission, Texas in a private service. The family does wish to thank La Mision for their caring service and especially Bobby Garcia for his kind and generous care.



