Round Rock, TX - Earl Scott, 93, passed away peacefully at his residence in Round Rock, Texas on September 11, 2020. He was born in Smithville, Texas on November 23, 1926 and lived most of his adult life in the Rio Grande Valley, 18 years in Donna, and the next 40 years in Harlingen before moving to Round Rock in 2016.Joining the Navy at 17, he served in WWII, and was then recalled to active duty in the Korean War. He loved his country and was truly a member of "The Greatest Generation".Earl played football for Cameron (Okla.) College and Southwest Texas State before starting his coaching journey in Eagle Pass. One can only imagine coaching a team comprised of Veterans! So many great stories.It was at Southwest Texas State Teachers College that a blind date with the lovely Betty Blackburn turned into a beautiful love story and a lifetime marriage of 69 years that produced three children. After losing his beloved Betty in February, he still called himself the luckiest man alive and his love for her was evident even more so through his grief. We are so thankful that they are now reunited forever.Earl coached at Eagle Pass and Laredo Martin before moving to Donna with his young family in 1960. He loved the Valley and in addition to coaching, he also loved working his citrus orchards.While coaching in Donna, he compiled a 72-25-2 record from 1960-1968 before briefly coaching in Edinburg and then continuing with the produce and real estate industries. He is best known in the coaching world for the magical 1961 season, when he and Coach Bennie LaPrade led the Mighty Fighting Donna Redskins to the State Championship. Not only Donna, but the entire Valley came together to support this amazing team and celebrate their success.Earl Scott was honored many times throughout his career, too many to list. However, three closest to his heart were Texas High School Coach of the Year-1961, Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame-1962, and Southwest Texas State Hall of Honor-1980. Coach Scott won 101 of 152 games in his coaching career and developed some of the all-time greats of Valley football. He was very proud of helping fifty plus players get college scholarships in football.Earl Scott was a man of character, dignity, a strong sense of what is right, and a true gentleman. He had a sharp wit, was a scratch golfer, a sharp card player, an avid fisherman, an astute businessman, an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a teacher and mentor on and off the field, leaving his footprint on many lives. He and Betty loved to have FUN. They shared many travels with fabulous friends and made so many wonderful memories along the way. Their love would light up a room!One of his granddaughters-in-law eloquently said, "Hearing his stories was a window into a world long gone and an inspiration of a life well lived". We will miss them both every day and feel so blessed to have had the gift of their abundant love and joy for life.Earl was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty, his parents, Earl and Florence Scott, brother-in-law, Bill Blackburn, and numerous lifelong friends. He is survived by his three children, Christina Gieringer (Michael), Dever Scott (Connie) and Mark Scott (fiancé, Robin). He is also survived by his grandchildren Matthew Gieringer (Alicia), Justin Gieringer (Meggin), Abbye Gieringer, Leslie Ortloff (Clayton), Melissa Johnson (Trevor), Alexis Rockers, Devyn and Garrett Scott, his great grandchildren, Rocco, Milo and Isla Gieringer, Ever and Lucy Gieringer, Henry, Bay and James Ortloff, Charlotte Johnson, Maybelle and Rowan Rockers, his sister in law Jeanne Blackburn as well as his nieces Valerie Blackburn, Adriene Blackburn Coffey and his nephew Jay Blackburn, and many many extended family members, students, players, and friends.A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 16, 10:00 AM, at First United Methodist Church, 1004 N. Mays, Round Rock, Texas 78664.Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM following the memorial service at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Hwy 195, Killeen, Texas 76542.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to South Texas FCA:South Texas FCA 910 Harvey St. McAllen, Texas 78501