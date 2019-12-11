|
Weslaco - Ebelia S. Martinez, age 92, of Weslaco, Texas passed away on Friday December 6, 2019. Ebelia was born December 6, 1927.
Ebelia S. is survived by her daughter Consuelo Solis (Ramiro); son Guadalupe Martinez (Nora); son Geroge Martinez (Frances); daughter Alicia Anciso (+Israel); daughter Sylvia Cuellar; daughter Delma Anciso (Hector); son Jesus Martinez; daughter-in-law Antonia Martinez her 47 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Ebelia S. was preceded in death by her husband Eliseo Martinez; son Felipe Martinez (+Celia), son Eulalio Martinez and daughter Paula Toscano (+Romolo).
Visitation Services for Ebelia will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 12:00 midnight at Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home (6705 N FM 88 Weslaco, Texas) with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 9:00 am to 12:00 midnight with a Prayer Service at 7:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Templo Ebenezer in Weslaco, Texas followed with the Interment at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers are Eliseo Toscano, Robert Cuellar Jr., Eddie Ramos , Guadalupe Martinez Jr., Martin Martinez , Julio Martinez , Isaac Hiram Ramirez , Pedro Perez , Jesus Martinez and Hector Anciso .
All Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home in Weslaco,Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 11, 2019