MCALLEN - Eddie Johnson, 45, went home to the Lord Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.



Born in Weslaco, he was raised in La Villa and lived in McAllen since 1993. He was a loving father, son, brother, and friend. Eddie was a proud and loving father; his only son, Jonathan was his pride and joy. His charismatic personality attracted people's attention, he easily started a conversation with anyone. Eddie enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, and having family BBQ's. His charming remarks and smile are going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his mother, Rebecca Jasso; maternal grandparents, Raul and Consuelo Cisneros; and paternal grandparents, Jose and Eva Ortega.



Mr. Johnson is survived by his son, Jonathan Isaiah Johnson of McAllen; his father, Edward (Becky) Johnson of McAllen; his step-father, Judge Homer Jasso of McAllen; eight siblings, Eric (Darleen) Alaniz of Ohio, Laura (Lori) Jasso, Homer (Belinda) Jasso, Jr., Monica (Ben) Sandoval, all of Edinburg, Loretta Johnson, Jessica (Armando) Gutierrez, Ezekiel (Yesenia) Johnson, all of McAllen, and Robert Jasso of Edinburg; numerous nieces, nephews, and family members.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, June 1, 2019, at Memorial Funeral, 208 E Canton in Edinburg; a second day visitation will be held from 6 to 10 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Baptist Temple Church in McAllen. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Baptist Temple Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on June 1, 2019