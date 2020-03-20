|
Pharr - Edelia Sandoval Guerra, 87, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen. She is survived by her children; Maria Isela, Antonio, Aide, Fernando and Edelia, her sister, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Visitation was held from 1pm - 9pm with a 7pm rosary on Thursday,, March 19, 2020 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Funeral mass will held at 10 am today, Friday, March 20, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow Lord and I Cemetery in Palmview. Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 20, 2020