Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Mission, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edelia Guerra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edelia S. Guerra

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edelia S. Guerra Obituary
Pharr - Edelia Sandoval Guerra, 87, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen. She is survived by her children; Maria Isela, Antonio, Aide, Fernando and Edelia, her sister, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Visitation was held from 1pm - 9pm with a 7pm rosary on Thursday,, March 19, 2020 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Funeral mass will held at 10 am today, Friday, March 20, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow Lord and I Cemetery in Palmview. Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -