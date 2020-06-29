Edelmira Garza
1927 - 2020
Mission - Edelmira Garza, age 92, passed away Friday afternoon, June 26, 2020 at Mission Valley Nursing and Transitional Center in Mission. She was a native of Los Ebanos, TX the daughter of Sara Hart and Juan Pena.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vicente Garza and by her siblings, Maria Eva Pena Gutierrez, Adan Pena, Lionel Pena, Guadalupe Pena Carreon, Hiram Pena, Adalberto Pena, Baudelio Pena, Blanca Aurora Pena, Juanito Pena, Juan Pena, Jr., Thomas Pena, Olegario Pena & Paula Pena.

She is survived by six children: Victorino Garza of Grandview, WA, Maria Eva Lopez of Parlier, CA, Enedina G. Gomez of Mission, David Garza of Grandview, WA, Mary Lou Gonzalez of Mission and Sandra Garza of Dallas, one brother, Homero Pena of Port Lavaca, TX. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and by 2 great great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held, Today, Monday, June 29, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission. Visitation will continue Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission with interment to follow at Garden of Angels Cemetery in Abram.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
JUN
30
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
JUN
30
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
JUN
30
Interment
Garden of Angels Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
