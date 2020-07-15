McAllen - Edelmiro Garza Jr., 45, was born in McAllen, Texas and graduated from McAllen High School. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp. and served for 4 years as a military policeman. After that, he worked with Tarrant County Sheriff Dept. In 2005, he came back to McAllen where he worked several jobs and went to college at the same time. He then started to work dispatch with McAllen Police Dept. He then transferred to the McAllen Police Academy and became a police officer. In the meantime, he had been going to college and got his bachelor's degree in 2009 and his master's degree after that. He is survived by his wife Brenda, his children, Brianna and Ethan Garza, Lucia Rios, Andrea Arciva, Celeste Noemi Garza, Edelmiro Garza III, Edel Gallegos, and Alexandra Garza, his one grandchild, Lucas Garza, his parents, Edelmiro and Soledad Garza, four sisters, Gloria (Israel) Ortiz, Mariella (Juan F.) Uribe, Patricia Garza (Nicolas), and Dulce Soledad (Johnathan) Ramos. He was a good and loving husband and was loved by everyone that surrounded him. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 12 noon to 8pm at the McAllen Convention Center. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the McAllen Convention Center with burial at 1pm at the RGV State Veterans Cemetery. Kreidlerfuneralhome.com