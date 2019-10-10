|
EDINBURG - Edelmiro Hinojosa, Sr., 87, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was born on February 26, 1932 to Pedro and Eva Flores Hinojosa in La Grulla, Texas.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Edelmiro (Lisa) Hinojosa, Jr., Cynthia (Julian) Puga, Roberto (Donna) Hinojosa, Daniel (Ela) Hinojosa, Mark (Roseann) Montemayor. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and siblings, Eva (Albert) Chapa, Adolfo (Elda) Hinojosa, Amparo Hinojosa and Menita Alanis.
Edelmiro proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a devout Catholic who lived to serve not only his family but the Church by serving as a Knight of Columbus for Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. He also served as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector and member of the parish council at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg. Throughout his life he was an accomplished CPA and enjoyed competitive race walking winning many trophies and in 2005, qualified and competed in the Senior Olympics in Pittsburg. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley Chapel of Remembrance in Pharr. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Full military honors will be conducted by the VFW Post 8788 of McAllen. Funeral services and arrangements are under the care of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 10, 2019