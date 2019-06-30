Mission - Edith Kilby passed away Thursday morning June 27th 2019 at The Bridges in Mission, TX. She is survived by one son Ronald Kilby (Rebecca). Three Grandsons Eric (Michele), Christian (Amianne) and Nolan (Nancy) along with seven great grandchildren. Edith moved to McAllen in the late 70's along with her husband Edward to open Kwik Kopy Printing which she operated until 2000. Mother was a caring and generous person always trying to help others. She enjoyed travel and dining out. She was a member of the women's group Zonta and enjoyed spending time with her friends there. Many Thanks to all the people at The Bridges in Mission for their compassionate care given to her the last few years. Services will be at a later date. Published in The Monitor on June 30, 2019