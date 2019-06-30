The Monitor Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Kilby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Kilby

Add a Memory
Edith Kilby Obituary
Mission - Edith Kilby passed away Thursday morning June 27th 2019 at The Bridges in Mission, TX. She is survived by one son Ronald Kilby (Rebecca). Three Grandsons Eric (Michele), Christian (Amianne) and Nolan (Nancy) along with seven great grandchildren. Edith moved to McAllen in the late 70's along with her husband Edward to open Kwik Kopy Printing which she operated until 2000. Mother was a caring and generous person always trying to help others. She enjoyed travel and dining out. She was a member of the women's group Zonta and enjoyed spending time with her friends there. Many Thanks to all the people at The Bridges in Mission for their compassionate care given to her the last few years. Services will be at a later date.
Published in The Monitor on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Kreidler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreidler Funeral Home
Download Now