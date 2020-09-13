McAllen - Edna S. Hyde passed away at 87 years old on September 10, 2020. Edna moved to the Valley from Missouri with her parents, graduating from McAllen High School in 1951. In September1952 she married the love of her life Thomas R. Hyde.Edna spent her early life as a stay at home Mom, but when her youngest entered first grade she entered the work force. She held many varied office positions, but her most loved was as office manager for Tavarez Medical Center in McAllen. After retirement, Tom and Edna did a bit of traveling then settled in to enjoy a life that revolved around church and family. She was especially fond of her Sunday School Class and her "knitting" girls.Edna is preceded in death by her beloved husband Tom, an infant son, and her parents Edward and Mary Skaggs.Edna is survived by her children, Cynthia (Dennis) McKeever, Connie (Randy) Mercer and Thomas (Peggy) Hyde, Jr., Grandchildren, Kevin (Angelia) Mercer, Richard (Marcela) Mercer, Lesley (Lukas) Myhan, Katie (Lee) Smith, Kelsey McKeever, Austin (Christina) Hyde and Alison Hyde. She is also survived by 11 Great grand children with another due in November.A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the First Baptist Church-Pharr. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Women's Ministry at First Baptist Church-Pharr.