1/1
Edna S. Hyde
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Edna S. Hyde passed away at 87 years old on September 10, 2020. Edna moved to the Valley from Missouri with her parents, graduating from McAllen High School in 1951. In September1952 she married the love of her life Thomas R. Hyde.

Edna spent her early life as a stay at home Mom, but when her youngest entered first grade she entered the work force. She held many varied office positions, but her most loved was as office manager for Tavarez Medical Center in McAllen. After retirement, Tom and Edna did a bit of traveling then settled in to enjoy a life that revolved around church and family. She was especially fond of her Sunday School Class and her "knitting" girls.

Edna is preceded in death by her beloved husband Tom, an infant son, and her parents Edward and Mary Skaggs.

Edna is survived by her children, Cynthia (Dennis) McKeever, Connie (Randy) Mercer and Thomas (Peggy) Hyde, Jr., Grandchildren, Kevin (Angelia) Mercer, Richard (Marcela) Mercer, Lesley (Lukas) Myhan, Katie (Lee) Smith, Kelsey McKeever, Austin (Christina) Hyde and Alison Hyde. She is also survived by 11 Great grand children with another due in November.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the First Baptist Church-Pharr. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Women's Ministry at First Baptist Church-Pharr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church-Pharr
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved