There wont ever be a day I dont look back at our last photo, or when you over fed me at tia Anas. As much as it hurts to not have you here anymore, you were the best Grandma any grandson could ever have and I can proudly say that.

And heres a quote to live by, Dont be sad that its over, be glad that it happened

I love you, I miss you, and I hope youre enjoying life on the other side❤

Dont worry any more, well take care of one another

Cody

Grandchild