Robstown, TX - Eduarda P. Martinez, 78, passed away on July 14, 2020. She was born on January 11, 1942 in La Arena, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesus Martinez; parents, Margarito Pena and Tomasita Silva; son, Ricardo Martinez; and her grandson, Marco Pena.
Eduarda is survived by her children, Maria (Jaime Avila) Sanchez, Teresa Martinez, Roman (Amanda) Martinez, Jesus Martinez Jr., Anastacia Martinez, Yesenia (Martin) Pena, Ana (Jesus Mendoza) Martinez; grandchildren, Cody, Heather, Ricardo Jr., Kassandra, Bonique, Laura, Abril, Julie, Juan, Gael, Valerie, Kimberly, Briana, Jesus III, Laisha, Olga, Alessandro, Gael, Adamari; numerous great grandchildren, extended family and friends.
Eduarda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was always lovable, kind and had a big heart. She loved to spend time with her family and was always known as a happy person.
The visitation will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel with a rosary at 7:00 PM.
The Funeral Mass will be held by the family privately. The interment will take place at Valley Memorial Gardens.
A Facebook Live Stream will be held for the mass. Link to the stream and details are available on our website FunerariaDelAngelMission.com
To comply with the current county mandate, masks are required to enter the building and social distancing is recommended.