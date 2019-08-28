Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Eduardo Garza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eduardo "Eddie" Garza Jr.


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eduardo "Eddie" Garza Jr. Obituary
Harlingen, Tx - Eduardo "Eddie" Garza Jr., age 49 of Mission, TX passed away Monday August 26, 2019. Eddie was born November 08, 1969 in Mission to Maria Rita and Eduardo Garza.

Eddie is survived by his wife Gloria; son Fidel Garza; parents Maria Rita and Eduardo Garza; brother Omar (Belinda) Garza; brother Randy (Miranda) Garza; and brother Randy Lee Garza. Eddie also leaves behind numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Eddie is preceded in death by grandparents Carolina and Pilar Garza; Cenovia and Fructuoso Guerra, and other aunts and uncles.

Visitation for Eddie will be held Thursday August 29, 2019 at 1 PM to 9 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home in La Feria, TX. A Chapel Service will be held Friday August 30, 2019 at 10 AM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home with burial to follow at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eduardo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now