Harlingen, Tx - Eduardo "Eddie" Garza Jr., age 49 of Mission, TX passed away Monday August 26, 2019. Eddie was born November 08, 1969 in Mission to Maria Rita and Eduardo Garza.
Eddie is survived by his wife Gloria; son Fidel Garza; parents Maria Rita and Eduardo Garza; brother Omar (Belinda) Garza; brother Randy (Miranda) Garza; and brother Randy Lee Garza. Eddie also leaves behind numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Eddie is preceded in death by grandparents Carolina and Pilar Garza; Cenovia and Fructuoso Guerra, and other aunts and uncles.
Visitation for Eddie will be held Thursday August 29, 2019 at 1 PM to 9 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home in La Feria, TX. A Chapel Service will be held Friday August 30, 2019 at 10 AM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home with burial to follow at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 28, 2019