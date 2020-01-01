|
Edinburg - Eduardo Govea, Jr., 31, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Alamo. He is preceded in death by his mother, Connie Govea and by his paternal grandfather, Benjamin Govea, Jr.
Eduardo is survived by his father, Eduardo Govea, Sr.; two sisters, Denise and Crystal Govea; paternal grandmother, Lucy Govea; maternal grandparents, Carlota and Alfredo Garcia.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9: p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Legacy Chapels, 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels of Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 1, 2020