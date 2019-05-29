Corpus Christi - Eduardo Hinojosa was born on September 10,1935 in Rio Grande City, Texas and passed away on May 19,2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Eudaldo and Felicia Hinojosa and brother Alfonso.



He is survived by his loving wife Ann of 48 years, son Edward (Karin) and daughter Yvonne (Don Oliver), grandchildren (Hambleton, Abigail, Edward and Olivia) and brother Victor Hinojosa.



Eduardo earned his Master's Degree from Corpus Christi State University. He was the first Hispanic Game Warden in Texas. Ed retired as the Director of the Foster Grandparent program at the Corpus Christi State School. His lifetime career was a rancher at Rancho LaFe.



Ed, or Pow, as his grandchildren affectionately called him was a well respected man who influenced many during his life. He never failed to make us laugh and let his love for his family, friends and love for Jesus known. Pow encouraged, challenged and supported his children and grandchildren every chance that he got. He was a great role model for us all and leaves behind a wonderful legacy. He was one of a kind! We are all better off for knowing and loving Pow. To say that he will be missed is an understatement. We are thankful for the time we had with Pow but even more thankful for the promise of eternal life. We love you more! Together always under God's grace.



A Rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at the St. Jude Chapel at Most Precious Blood Church, 3502 Saratoga Blvd with a Mass to follow at 2:00 pm and a reception to follow.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Texas Game Warden Association, 4367 FM 1047, Hamilton, TX 76531, Memo- In Memory of Eduardo Hinojosa.



Services under the direction of Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service Inc., 5921 Yorktown Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Published in The Monitor on May 29, 2019