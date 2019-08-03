Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eduardo Gutierrez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eduardo M. "Lalo" Gutierrez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eduardo M. "Lalo" Gutierrez Obituary
Pharr - Eduardo M. "Lalo" Gutierrez, 74, died Thursday, August 1, 2019, at McAllen Medical Center.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gregorio and Victoriana Gutierrez; and two siblings, Ramiro and Estella Gutierrez.

Mr. Gutierrez is survived by nine siblings, Eloisa Gutierrez of Del Rio, TX, George (Gloria) Gutierrez of San Juan, Julia (+Ramiro) Lopez, Guadalupe (Rosie) Gutierrez, both of Donna, San Juana (Rosalino) Perez of Santa Maria, TX, Candelario (Margarita) Gutierrez of McAllen, Jesus Gutierrez of Pharr, Gerardo (Lidia) Gutierrez of Edinburg, and Santa Gutierrez of Pharr.

Visitation was held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service Friday, August 2, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. today August 3, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eduardo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now