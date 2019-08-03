|
Pharr - Eduardo M. "Lalo" Gutierrez, 74, died Thursday, August 1, 2019, at McAllen Medical Center.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Gregorio and Victoriana Gutierrez; and two siblings, Ramiro and Estella Gutierrez.
Mr. Gutierrez is survived by nine siblings, Eloisa Gutierrez of Del Rio, TX, George (Gloria) Gutierrez of San Juan, Julia (+Ramiro) Lopez, Guadalupe (Rosie) Gutierrez, both of Donna, San Juana (Rosalino) Perez of Santa Maria, TX, Candelario (Margarita) Gutierrez of McAllen, Jesus Gutierrez of Pharr, Gerardo (Lidia) Gutierrez of Edinburg, and Santa Gutierrez of Pharr.
Visitation was held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service Friday, August 2, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. today August 3, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 3, 2019