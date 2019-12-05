|
Weslaco - Eduardo P. Gonzales, 89, passed away to be with the Lord, Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Alfredo Gonzalez Texas State Veterans Home in McAllen, TX. Mr. Gonzales was born August 19, 1930, to Jose & Ramona Gonzales in Pharr, TX. He is a Veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Korean War from 1948 to 1952. Mr. Gonzales was a Purple Heart recipient and received 3 Bronze Stars for his courageous efforts in combat. In 1987, he graduated from TSTC with his auto mechanics degree. Mr. Gonzales was a member of the of America and later retired after 20 years with the USDA Screw Worm Eradication Program at Moore Airforce Base in McCook, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, Raul Gonzales, Reynaldo Gonzales, Rogelio Gonzales & 1 sister, Josefina Trevino. Mr. Gonzales is survived by his wife, Maria C. Gonzales of Weslaco, TX; 1 son, Jorge Eduardo Gonzales (Francisco) of Houston, TX; 4 daughters, Maria Criselda Gonzales, Maria Angelina Gonzales, both of Weslaco, TX, Maria Rosalva Bumgardner (Richard) of Alabama, Maria Mallisa Gomez of San Antonio, TX; 1 brother, Israel Gonzales of Pharr, TX & 4 sisters, Zenaida Gonzales, Olga Gonzales, Juanita Gonzales & Angelica Gonzales. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren, Dixie Elizondo, Dominic Gonzales, Cheyenne Gomez, Jennifer Bumgardner, Valarie Bumgardner & 4 great-grandchildren, Sadie Hernandez, Tristan Hernandez, Logan Elizondo & Emma Rose Stokes. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, with a 7:00 p.m. rosary at Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco - Chapel of The Angels. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park. Military auspices will be under the direction of Patriot Guard Riders and Sgt. Benito Alaniz Post 7473 of Elsa, TX. Arrangements are under the direction of Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 5, 2019