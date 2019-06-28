Home

Services
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
McAllen, TX
Eduardo R. "Lalo" Olguin

Eduardo R. "Lalo" Olguin Obituary
Alton, Texas - Eduardo R. Olguin, 70, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.

He was preceded in death by his parents Zenaido & Tomasa Olguin.

He is survived by his wife, of 49 years, Rosa Olguin of Alton; children Melissa (Louie) De La Cruz of Mission, Santos (Rick) Gonzalez of McAllen, Rachel (Manuel) Bueno of Mission, Robert (Virginia Guerra) Olguin of Alton. He is also survived by his grandchildren Stephanie, Louis Jr., Robert Jr., Eduardo, Izella, Angel, RJ; as well as by his great grand children Tiffaney, Emily, Natilie, and Julian.

Visitation will be held today, Friday, June 28, 2019, from 1-9 with a 7 pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral mass will be held tomorrow, Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 10am at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in McAllen. Burial will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.

Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on June 28, 2019
