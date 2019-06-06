McAllen - Edward H. Fink, 72 of McAllen, Texas, passed away Wednesday, May 15th 2019 at Mcallen Heart Hospital.



Edward was born September 1st 1946 in Bradford, Pennsylvania. Was married to Sherryl Newton on December 19th 1981. He worked as an IT technician for XRX for 17 years and made many friends. He loved fishing on the boat and teaching others how to fish. He enjoyed working on computers as well as cars. He loved car racing and was, at one point, a race car driver.



Edward was survived by his wife Sherryl, daughters Melinda and Ryann, Son Colin, grandchildren Delaney, Zac, Emma, and Evan and his sister Leona. He was proceeded in death by his parents and daughter Deanna.



A special thank you to David, Jaime, Javier, Jr, and all from XRX for the many years of love and friendship.



An extended and special thank you to Dr. Yuri Bermudez, Dr. Carlos Giraldo, Carol Mejia RN and the team of McAllen Heart Hospital and a thank you to Dr. Leo Simpson and his team of St. Luke's Hospital of Houston, Tx.



A celebration of life service will be held at 4 PM, Saturday at St. Mark UMC 301 Pecan Blvd. McAllen, Tx 78501. Published in The Monitor on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary