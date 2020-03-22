|
|
Edinburg - Edward Justin Kilby passed away March 20, 2020. He was born August 14, 1926 in Conowingo, MD. He was raised on a dairy farm there and at an early age helped his mother work the farm. He attended grade school, middle school and high school there while working on the farm. After selling the farm Ed attended The University of Delaware where he received a degree in Finance. While at college he married Edith Chidester and had one son, Ronald. Upon completing college, he went to work for Mr. Martin in Wilmington, Delaware who managed a big part of the DuPont money in that area. Next, he moved to Baltimore, MD to work in the trust investment department with Mercantile Safe Deposit and Trust Co. In 1970, he moved to Houston, TX to manage the trust investment department for Bank of the Southwest. Upon retiring from banking in 1978 he and Edith moved to McAllen, TX to open a Kwik Kopy Printing franchise. They also opened one in Harlingen, TX which Ed ran until retiring around the age of 80. He was a member of the Mason Jephthah Lodge #222. Ed is survived by his son Ronald (Rebecca) Kilby; grandsons, Eric (Michele) Snethkamp, Christian (Amianne) Snethkamp and Nolan (Nancy) Kilby; and great grandchildren, Hayden, Mackensie, Finn, Dillon, Caleb, Brooklynn and Cole.
Dad loved golf and always took a big interest in my tournaments and how I did. I will miss him and those times greatly.
No local services will be held at this time.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 22, 2020