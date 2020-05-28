Edward l. Leo
Austin - Early Monday morning, May 25, 2020 Edward, "Ed" Leo drew his last breath on earth and God called him to heaven. He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, and dear friend to many. He passed away peacefully at his home in Austin and was surrounded by his family.

Ed was born in the Rio Grande Valley in 1943 to parents, Eduardo and Adela Leo. He was the oldest of three children. He was raised in Edinburg, Texas and was a multi-sport athlete in high school.

He attended Pan American University and completed his Bachelor's Degree in in Education, received his Masters in Education from New Mexico State University in Las Cruses, New Mexico and begin working on his Doctoral Degree at the University of Texas.

Early in his career Ed worked for the State Department in Washington DC in the International Development Agency. However most of his career was spent in education and he was a fixture with Austin Independent School District for over thirty years. He held multiple positions in administration including Area Superintendent, Area Director, Principal at multiple schools, but is most well-known for his time as Principal at Sanchez Elementary in East Austin. He retired in 2005.

He was proceeded in death both his parents, Edward and Adela Leo, brother, John Leo, and wife Dr. Yolanda Vela-Leo. Ed is survived by his partner/wife, Claudia Tousek; daughters, Robin, Francis and Beth Cantu and their spouses, Joe and Adam; sons, Richard and Steven Leo and their spouses, Stephanie and Silvia; grandchildren, Kamyrn and Carson Leo, Little Joe and Bella Francis and his beloved cat, Oreo.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made in his name to Sanchez Elementary School PTO or the American Lung Association.

Visitation 3:00 pm - 5:30 pm on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress, Austin, Texas with Funeral Service to begin at 5:30 pm.

Edinburg Texas Services ~ Visitation 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home 322 E Kuhn St, Edinburg, Texas with Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm.

Funeral Mass 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 215 N. 16th. Avenue, Edinburg, Texas. Graveside service and burial to immediately following at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery 3601-3611 N. Taylor Road, Mission, Texas 78573.

Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 S. Congress, Austin, TX 512/442-1446.

You may view memorials at www.wcfish.com.

May 27, 2020
To the family of my dear friend and Edinburg High School classmate, Edwardo "Eddie" Leo, I send my prayers, condolences, and sympathies on his recent passing. Eddie was a wonderful person with an outgoing personality and a happy smile. May he rest in everlasting peace in his new Celestial Home with our Lord Jesus Christ.
Noe B. Calvillo, Sr.
May 27, 2020
