Edwardo Eloy Fernandez
Edinburg - Edwardo Eloy Fernandez, 52, entered eternal rest on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his residence in Edinburg. He was born on a Monday, July 10, 1967 in Edinburg, Texas to Horacio Fernandez, Sr. and Juanita Olivares Fernandez. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister; Sonya Fernandez.

Eloy is survived by his brother; Horacio Fernandez, Jr., nieces; Desiree and Laura Fernandez.

Eloy lived in Edinburg all of his life and graduated from Edinburg High School. He enjoyed playing his guitars and was a wonderful and talented musician. He played for many bands like Relic, Barbwire and the Renaissance Rockers. He was a very generous and humble gentleman who had a heart of gold. He loved all kinds of music and animals. He enjoyed making people laugh and lived life to the fullest. He will deeply missed by his brother, friends and all those whose lives he touched.

His family will receive friends on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and Staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home.



Published in The Monitor on Jun. 16, 2020.
