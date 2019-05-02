SAN JUAN - Effie Mae Salinas, 91, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in San Juan. She was born on January 29, 1928 to Ruben Charles and Margarita Ladd in Hachita, New Mexico.



Effie loved helping others and was very giving to those in need. She was a Medication Aide for 35 years in which she was very passionate about. She loved to read her daily newspaper, magazines and her novels. Most of all, she loved and cherished her grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Santo P. Salinas; parents, Ruben C. and Margarita Ladd; sister Rosa Madrid and brothers Charles and Manuel Ladd.



She is survived by her loving children, Rafaela ( Robert) Tellez, Santos L. (Rebecca) Salinas, Jr., Ruben (Enedelia) Salinas, Harold Salinas, Margaret (Howard +) Gearing, Rosa Maria Ramirez (Jesse), Effie Mae Castillo, Linda C. (Bill) Michels and Gloria Salinas. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and her four-legged companion, Cowboy.



Visitation will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 1-9 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral Service will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St Anne's Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow to the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.



Funeral arrangements and services are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr. Published in The Monitor on May 2, 2019