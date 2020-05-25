Sylmar, CA - Efrain "Cuate" Longoria was called to be with our Lord on Monday, May 18th in Sylmar, California.



Cuate was born in Pharr and moved to California in 1961 where he has lived since. He loved Texas, but was happiest in his beloved San Fernando Valley.



He attended schools in PSJA, worked at Pearson Insulation until he lied about his age and enlisted in the National Guard at the age of 16 where he served during the Cuban crises. After completing his service he moved to California and married the love of his life, Mandy Escamilla, worked there and had four children. His love for his children and grandkids will always to be commended.



Cuate is preceded in death by his parents, Romulo "Chamano" & Anastacia "Tachita" Longoria and one infant brother, Ricardo.



He leaves behind his adoring wife, Amanda, his children, Rosanne (Scott) Carlton, Efraim Edward (Mary), Steven (Blanca) and Amanda (Vic) Longoria. 10 grandchildren and one great granddaughter.



He is survived by his twelve brothers and sisters in Texas: Alicia & Mirella Longoria, Raquel (Rosendo) Santos, Felicitas Sauceda, Gilbert (Nora), Romulo (Ludivina), Rogelio (Noelia), Hector (Dolores), Richard (Tilly), Beckie (Noe) Flores, Yolie (Richard) Jackson and Oscar (Molly), 26 nieces and nephews & various grand & great grand nieces and nephews.



It is often said among family & friends that "donde anda uno de los de Tachita y Chamano, siempre andan dos o tres", El Cuatito will forever be missed and loved. Till we meet again Brother.



