Efrain "Willie" Peña Sr.
1932 - 2020
Mission - Efrain "Willie" Pena, 87 was called by the Lord to his heavenly home on Saturday, November 7th, 2020. He was born in San Isidro, Texas to Eligio and Antonia Guerra Peña on November 8th, 1932. Mr. Peña served in the United States Army and retired from the USDA.

He is preceded in death by his wife Beatrice Garza Pena and his only son Efrain Pena Jr as well as his brothers Amado Pena, Arturo Pena, Oscar Pena, and sisters Romula Ramos and Evangelina Salinas. He is survived by his sister Andrea "Nena" Pena (Rogelio Pena) of Mission, including many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 12:00 pm. Internment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission, Texas. Services have been entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home.



Published in The Monitor on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
NOV
18
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
NOV
18
Interment
Valley Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
