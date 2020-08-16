Mission - Efrein Duran, 89, went home to our Lord Thursday, August 6, 2020, at his residence in Mission.Born in San Benito, Mr. Duran had lived in Mission most of his life.He is preceded in death by his parents, Francisco and Paula Duran; several siblings; and most recently his son-in-law, Anthony Munoz.Mr. Duran is survived by his loving wife of almost 65 years, Francisca Duran; his daughters, Blanca Alicia Munoz, Marinela (Amadeo Jr.) Valadez; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; a great-granddaughter, Carolina Jane Valadez; several brothers, sisters, and extended family.Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a 1 p.m. funeral service Monday, August 17, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Interment will follow at Garden of Angels Cemetery in Mission.Efrein was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.He continues to live in their hearts and memories.Psalm 116:15Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of San Juan.