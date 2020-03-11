|
|
McAllen - On March 7th, 2020, Elaine Diaz, age 78, of McAllen, Texas passed away after a brief, hard fought battle with cancer. Mrs. Diaz was born on October 15, 1941 in Regina, Saskatchewan. She was attending nursing school in Canada when she met her husband to be Humberto Diaz, MD from Mexico. After getting married she and her husband moved to Atchison, Kansas; Topeka, Kansas; Great Falls, Montana; Albuquerque, New Mexico; McAllen, Texas and San Angelo, Texas where her husband passed away in 2002. Elaine then fulfilled a dream of living the mountain life in Jemez Springs, New Mexico. She got tired of shoveling snow and returned to sunny, warm McAllen where she spent her remaining years.
Mrs. Diaz was a caring wife, mother, and proud grandmother who was adventurous, strong willed and fun loving. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, RVing and was an instrument and commercial rated pilot. She loved to travel, and just days before her terminal diagnosis, she had returned from a solo 6,000 mile road trip to Canada and back. Until the end she could be found walking or biking the 2nd street hike and bike trail in McAllen. She was a past volunteer with the South Texas Health System, and she enjoyed pet sitting. What she enjoyed the most, however, was meeting and caring for people.
Elaine was blessed to have many friends across North America, and she will be deeply missed. Mrs. Diaz was preceded in death by her husband, Humberto Diaz, M.D. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dr. David and Lisa Diaz of Austin, Texas, her grandchildren Dee Dee Diaz and Michael Diaz and her brother, Larry Hauser. Her family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and would like to especially thank Dr. J.A. Zavaleta,Jr, Dr. Billie Marek, Dr. Rogelio Salinas and the staff of Texas Oncology. Many thanks to Lupita, Mary and Janie of Health Care Unlimited and to all of the caring staff at McAllen Medical Center for the care and attention they provided to Mrs. Diaz in her final days of life.
A Funeral Service will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel in McAllen on Thursday, March 12, at 1:30pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 11, 2020