1/1
Eleasar Gil
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleasar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
La Grulla - Eleasar was born on February 5th, 1938 in La Grulla, TX. to Marcos and Esperanza Gil. He married Josefa Reyes on January 9, 1965, and they had 4 daughters, Josie Trevino, Mariana Rodriguez, Hilda Rodriguez and Noemi Gil. They also raised a grandson Roberto Cruz Jr. Eleasar served the City of La Grulla as the 1st volunteer Police Officer, volunteer Fire Chief and City Commissioner. He co-organized a trail ride to benefit MDA for 15 years. He worked hard to provide for his family working as an independent truck driver, a field hand and with RGCCISD. He is survived by 4 daughters, 1 son, 11 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. He was the ultimate cowboy and a friend to everyone he met, always eager to lend a helping hand. Eleasar Gil, beloved by all, he will be sorely missed. Visitation will be held today, Thursday, September 03, 2020 at Hernandez Funerals in Rio Grande City from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm. Viewing continues on Friday September 04, 2020 from 8:00 am to 10:00 am with a chapel service at 10:00 am followed by burial at Los Solis's Cemetery in La Grulla at 11:30 am. Funeral services are entrusted to Hernandez Funerals in Rio Grande City.

-This is where the Cowboy rides away-

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hernandez Funeral Home
701 East Eisenhower
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
(956) 487-2544
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved