La Grulla - Eleasar was born on February 5th, 1938 in La Grulla, TX. to Marcos and Esperanza Gil. He married Josefa Reyes on January 9, 1965, and they had 4 daughters, Josie Trevino, Mariana Rodriguez, Hilda Rodriguez and Noemi Gil. They also raised a grandson Roberto Cruz Jr. Eleasar served the City of La Grulla as the 1st volunteer Police Officer, volunteer Fire Chief and City Commissioner. He co-organized a trail ride to benefit MDA for 15 years. He worked hard to provide for his family working as an independent truck driver, a field hand and with RGCCISD. He is survived by 4 daughters, 1 son, 11 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. He was the ultimate cowboy and a friend to everyone he met, always eager to lend a helping hand. Eleasar Gil, beloved by all, he will be sorely missed. Visitation will be held today, Thursday, September 03, 2020 at Hernandez Funerals in Rio Grande City from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm. Viewing continues on Friday September 04, 2020 from 8:00 am to 10:00 am with a chapel service at 10:00 am followed by burial at Los Solis's Cemetery in La Grulla at 11:30 am. Funeral services are entrusted to Hernandez Funerals in Rio Grande City.



-This is where the Cowboy rides away-



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store