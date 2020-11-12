Mission - Eleazar Morin Jr., 48, entered eternal rest on November 6, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center.



He is preceded in death by his father Eleazar Morin and by his brother Alfonso Adrian Morin.



He is survived by his wife Anita Morin; his mother Maria Imelda Morin; his children Jessica Morin(Alejandro Lopez), Brittney Leezet Morin, Eleazar Morin III and Alfonso Adrian Morin; his grandson Maximiliano Lopez; and by his siblings Alma Leticia Morin, Sonia Morin Perez and Anna Patricia Trejo.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel, Chapel of Remembrance in Mission from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission at 9:00 am.



