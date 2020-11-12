1/1
Eleazar Morin Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleazar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mission - Eleazar Morin Jr., 48, entered eternal rest on November 6, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center.

He is preceded in death by his father Eleazar Morin and by his brother Alfonso Adrian Morin.

He is survived by his wife Anita Morin; his mother Maria Imelda Morin; his children Jessica Morin(Alejandro Lopez), Brittney Leezet Morin, Eleazar Morin III and Alfonso Adrian Morin; his grandson Maximiliano Lopez; and by his siblings Alma Leticia Morin, Sonia Morin Perez and Anna Patricia Trejo.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel, Chapel of Remembrance in Mission from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission at 9:00 am.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved