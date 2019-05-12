Mission - Pastor Eleazar Sanchez, 90, passed away on May 10, 2019, at Mission Valley Nursing Home in Mission. He was the Senior Pastor of Primera Iglesia Bautista of Mission for over 40 years. His life revolved around his love for Jesus Christ, and his family has continued his legacy of ministry.



Eleazar was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Julia Sanchez; sons Rumaldo Sanchez and Noe Sanchez.



He is survived by his sons Tony (Mary Lou) Sanchez, Eleazar (Gabriela) Sanchez, Jr., Joe (Arcelia) Sanchez, David (Angela) Sanchez; daughters Esther (Jose) De La Garza, Ruth Sanchez, and Norma Sanchez. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren.



Viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 5-9pm with a 6pm prayer service at Iglesia Del Pueblo Church in Penitas. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10 am at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home Chapel in Mission. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen.



Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Published in The Monitor on May 12, 2019