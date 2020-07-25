San Juan - Eleazar "Char" Trevino, 90, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Heights of Alamo.He is preceded in death by his wife, Natividad "Tiva" Trevino; his parents, Mauro and Juanita Trevino; three sisters, Hilda Irma Trevino, Esperanza "Esper" Trevino, Arabella Bartimus; and a brother, Oscar Trevino.Mr. Trevino is survived by his nine children, Hilda Irma Trevino of Whittier, CA, Blanca Estella (Steven) Ramos of Tulare, CA, Eleazar (Janie) Trevino, Jr. of Grand Praire, TX, Roel Trevino of Temple, TX, Perla (Jesse) Sandoval of Tulare, CA, Rolando S. (Raquel) Trevino, of Tulare, CA, Norma Linda (Francisco Javier) Leal of San Juan, Joel (Linda) Trevino of Waco, TX, Michael (Gladdy) Trevino of Temple, TX; 25 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren ; three brothers, Eliud Trevino, Armando (Maria) Trevino, both of San Juan, Kiki (Irma) Trevino of Alamo.Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with an 11 a.m. chapel service Monday, July 27, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.Military honors will be conducted by VFW Post 8788 of McAllen.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.