Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Elem Serna Obituary
Edinburg - Elem Serna, 68, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.

He was a devoted Catholic, loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Erasmo Sr. and Marina Lina Serna.

Mr. Serna is survived by his loving wife, Lidia Serna; four children, Sarah Lisa (Juan) Serna, Adrian Carlos (Leticia) Serna, Lily Ann (Wilbert) Cruz, Roxana Serna; six grandchildren, Isaac Serna, Isabella Serna, Viktor Ayden Cruz, Magnus Andreus Cruz, Carlo Diego Serna, Carolina Aurora Serna; siblings, Erasmo Serna Jr., Eloy Serna Sr., Eleazar Serna, Egla Janie Vela, Edgar Serna, Eluid Serna, Eduardo Serna; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. A Memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 30, 2019
