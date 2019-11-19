Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
San Juan - Elena Alanis Montelongo, 91, went home to the Lord Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg.

Born in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Elena lived in San Juan for 25 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Maria Montelongo Perales; two sons, Julio Montelongo Alanis and Rodolfo Montelongo Alanis; her parents, Ramon and Esperanza Alanis; two siblings, Bertha Alanis and David Alanis; and a nephew, Martin Pacheco Alanis.

Elena is survived by eight children, Rene of Donna, Jose, and Maria Elena, both of San Juan, Rosalinda of Alamo, Yolanda of Donna, Felipe, Jaime, and Armando Montelongo Alanis, all of San Juan; 29 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary/prayer service today, November 19, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 19, 2019
