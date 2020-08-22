PHARR - Elena Bustos, 73, went home to our Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Solara Hospital in Harlingen surrounded by her beloved family.
Born in Weslaco, she lived most of her life in Pharr and was a lifetime member of St. Anne Catholic Church. Elena devoted her life to her beloved family. Mrs. Bustos was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved spending time with children and in the neighborhood she was well known for her warm love towards others. Her family was her pride and joy; her grandchildren were her everything. She was a woman of strong faith in God, always attended church, and prayed the rosary since 1970. Elena also enjoyed playing bingo and family gatherings. Her warm smile and charming charisma is going to be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 50 yrs., Octaviano Bustos; six children, Rosanna Bustos, Delissa Quintanilla, Octaviano Bustos, Jr., Norma Linda (Belio) Gonzalez, Orlando Bustos, Omar Trine Bustos; 18 grandchildren, Jesus Lara Jr., Clarissa Marie Lara, Tadeo Angel Lara, Dominique Quintanilla, Amanda Quintanilla, Anel Quintanilla , Octaviano Bustos III, Isaiah Bustos, Jeremiah Bustos, Marco Antonio Herrera, Jr., Fortino Murga III, Bella Kara Gonzalez, Orlando Malachi Bustos, Emmalee Faith Bustos, Damian Bustos Valdez, Genesis Bustos Valdez ,Trini Bustos Valdez, Yandel Alejando Bustos Valdez; five great-grandchildren: Jayden Drago Herrera, Aubrey Hernandez ,Jazlynn Hernandez, Addison Hernandez and Naythan Quintanilla.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. in Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
The rosary and funeral service will be live stream in our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FunerariadelAngelPalmValley
Funeral services are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr.