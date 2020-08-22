1/1
Elena Bustos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PHARR - Elena Bustos, 73, went home to our Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Solara Hospital in Harlingen surrounded by her beloved family.

Born in Weslaco, she lived most of her life in Pharr and was a lifetime member of St. Anne Catholic Church. Elena devoted her life to her beloved family. Mrs. Bustos was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved spending time with children and in the neighborhood she was well known for her warm love towards others. Her family was her pride and joy; her grandchildren were her everything. She was a woman of strong faith in God, always attended church, and prayed the rosary since 1970. Elena also enjoyed playing bingo and family gatherings. Her warm smile and charming charisma is going to be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 50 yrs., Octaviano Bustos; six children, Rosanna Bustos, Delissa Quintanilla, Octaviano Bustos, Jr., Norma Linda (Belio) Gonzalez, Orlando Bustos, Omar Trine Bustos; 18 grandchildren, Jesus Lara Jr., Clarissa Marie Lara, Tadeo Angel Lara, Dominique Quintanilla, Amanda Quintanilla, Anel Quintanilla , Octaviano Bustos III, Isaiah Bustos, Jeremiah Bustos, Marco Antonio Herrera, Jr., Fortino Murga III, Bella Kara Gonzalez, Orlando Malachi Bustos, Emmalee Faith Bustos, Damian Bustos Valdez, Genesis Bustos Valdez ,Trini Bustos Valdez, Yandel Alejando Bustos Valdez; five great-grandchildren: Jayden Drago Herrera, Aubrey Hernandez ,Jazlynn Hernandez, Addison Hernandez and Naythan Quintanilla.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. in Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

The rosary and funeral service will be live stream in our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FunerariadelAngelPalmValley

Funeral services are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved