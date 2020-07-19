Edinburg - Elena Esparza, 82, of Edinburg, TX passed away on July 13 at Las Palmas Health Care Center in McAllen, TX.



Elena was born in El Ranchito, TX on September 17, 1937; she was the daughter of Maria R. Esparza and Benito Esparza. Elena was a wonderful person who was kind, cheerful, friendly and generous. She was very interested in people and concerned for their well-being. She loved animals, enjoyed cooking and was very sociable. She was a beloved aunt, known to her many nieces and nephews as "Nena". She is preceded in death by her mother Maria R. Esparza and her sisters Esperanza Sutton and Herma Dawson - all from Edinburg, TX. She is survived by her sister Elvia E. Purnell of Wakefield, R.I. and her brother Carlos J. Esparza of San Antonio, TX. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg, TX. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, no services will be held at this time.



