McAllen - Elena Teresa Olivarez, 85, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 18, 2019 in McAllen. Born December 1, 1933 in Thomas Town, Texas to the late Teofilo and Maria (Lara) Balderas. Elena loved playing "Chalupa", she enjoyed dancing and listening to Mariachis and loved dogs. She is preceded in death by her former spouse: Adan Olivarez.
Elena is survived by her children: Benjamin (Mary) DeLeon, Adan (Felicitas) Olivarez, Olga (Roy) Delgollado, Sylvia (Hector) Alvarado, Elva Fox, Rudy (Gabby) Olivarez, Ramon Olivarez and Martina Olivarez; 10 brothers and sisters; 19 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 with a Celebration of Life service at 7:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission. Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. www.riverafuneralhomes.net
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 20, 2019