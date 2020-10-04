Mission, Texas - Mission - Eleuteria "Tella" Balderas, 92, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, September 10, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side.Tella as she liked to be called was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, and sister in Christ. She will be greatly missed by her family, neighbors, friends, and church family.Born on March 17, 1928, to Macedonio and Evangelina Gonzalez in Mercedes, Texas and raised in General Bravo Nuevo Leon, Mexico, by Maclovio and Adelita Sada.She was a faithful member of the Primera Iglesia Del Valle, Apostolic Assembly of Faith in Christ Jesus all her life. She was baptized in 1944 in the name of Jesus Christ and served the Mission Church to her last days.Tella was preceded in death by her parents, Macedonio and Evangelina Gonzalez; adoptive parents Maclovio and Adelita Sada; loving husband of 40 years, Jose Balderas; sons, Jose Manuel (Noor) Balderas and Ramiro (Nora) Balderas; daughter Alicia (Richard) Gomez; granddaughter Cassandra Noriega; and great grandson Link Ariel Guerra.She is survived by two daughters Yolanda (Frank+) Reyna of La Marque; Minnie (Raymond) Salas of Edinburg; four sons in Mission Jaime (Sylvia) Balderas, Ricardo (Yolanda) Balderas, Jorge (Bertha) Balderas and Ismael (Liza) Balderas; two sisters Eulalia Nordhausen of Mission, and Delia Gonzalez of Mexico; two brother Juan Gonzalez of California and Leopoldo Gonzalez of Mexico.Also surviving are 15 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 1 great grandson.Visitation services will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 4-6:30pm at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission, followed by a prayer service from 7-8pm at the Primera Iglesia Del Valle, 210 St. Marie St, Mission. Interment is scheduled for Monday, October 5, at 9am at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Taylor Road in McAllen.Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.