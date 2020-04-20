(Donna, TX) - Eleuterio "BIG DADDY" Alvarez, 98 years old, passed away on 4-17-2020 of natural causes. Born on 4-18-1921 in Lockhart, Texas to Benito Garcia Alvarez and Luisa Macias Alvarez, in 1925 at his age of 4 years they migrated for work and settled in Donna, Texas. "BIG DADDY" is a true legend in the Transportation Industry since 1942 thru 2017. Driving and owning 18-wheeler trucks was his lifelong career and passion. Drove long haul across the USA for 60+ years, up to 3+ million safely driven miles. Big Daddy is proceeded in death by his beloved wife Concepcion Munoz Alvarez, son Enrique (Henry), Grand Daughter Mari (Nelda) Nieto. brothers: Candelario, Guadalupe, Rafael, Nicolas, and sisters: Apolonia (Polly) Ochoa, Lourdes Pena. He is survived by brothers: Rito, Cecilio and sisters: Salome Perales, Lorenza (Lori) Sandoval. Surviving Children are Cira Horn (+Carl), Delia Villarreal (+David), Aurora, Eleuterio Jr. (Deborah), Emilio (Arcelia), Erasmo 'Eddie' (Oralia), Alice Kleinheinz (Jay), Natividad G. Alvarez (Nena) Daughter in-law. He was always surrounded by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and good friends. A total of 30 Grand Children, 55 Great Grand Children and 4 Great Great Grand Children. The family is greatly appreciative of his personal medical care to Dr. Jose Sandoval - Donna, Dr. Eduardo Flores-Weslaco, Alamo Heights Nursing Home-Alamo, Amara Hospice Care-Edinburg. Funeral services and visitation will be held on Tuesday 4-21-20 from 9am to 1pm (limit of 10 persons at a time) at Hawkins Funeral Home-Donna, Tx. Burial graveside services at 2pm Donna City cemetery. Big Daddy is now Trucking On thru the Gates of Heaven. You are welcome to sign the register book at at WWW. hawkinsfh.com
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 20, 2020.