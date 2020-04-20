Eleuterio "BIG DADDY" Alvarez
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eleuterio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(Donna, TX) - Eleuterio "BIG DADDY" Alvarez, 98 years old, passed away on 4-17-2020 of natural causes. Born on 4-18-1921 in Lockhart, Texas to Benito Garcia Alvarez and Luisa Macias Alvarez, in 1925 at his age of 4 years they migrated for work and settled in Donna, Texas. "BIG DADDY" is a true legend in the Transportation Industry since 1942 thru 2017. Driving and owning 18-wheeler trucks was his lifelong career and passion. Drove long haul across the USA for 60+ years, up to 3+ million safely driven miles. Big Daddy is proceeded in death by his beloved wife Concepcion Munoz Alvarez, son Enrique (Henry), Grand Daughter Mari (Nelda) Nieto. brothers: Candelario, Guadalupe, Rafael, Nicolas, and sisters: Apolonia (Polly) Ochoa, Lourdes Pena. He is survived by brothers: Rito, Cecilio and sisters: Salome Perales, Lorenza (Lori) Sandoval. Surviving Children are Cira Horn (+Carl), Delia Villarreal (+David), Aurora, Eleuterio Jr. (Deborah), Emilio (Arcelia), Erasmo 'Eddie' (Oralia), Alice Kleinheinz (Jay), Natividad G. Alvarez (Nena) Daughter in-law. He was always surrounded by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and good friends. A total of 30 Grand Children, 55 Great Grand Children and 4 Great Great Grand Children. The family is greatly appreciative of his personal medical care to Dr. Jose Sandoval - Donna, Dr. Eduardo Flores-Weslaco, Alamo Heights Nursing Home-Alamo, Amara Hospice Care-Edinburg. Funeral services and visitation will be held on Tuesday 4-21-20 from 9am to 1pm (limit of 10 persons at a time) at Hawkins Funeral Home-Donna, Tx. Burial graveside services at 2pm Donna City cemetery. Big Daddy is now Trucking On thru the Gates of Heaven. You are welcome to sign the register book at at WWW. hawkinsfh.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
21
Visitation
9:00 - 1:00 PM
Hawkins Funeral Home - Donna
Send Flowers
APR
21
Graveside service
2:00 PM
Donna City cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hawkins Funeral Home - Donna
501 N. D. Salinas Blvd.
Donna, TX 78537
956-461-6000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved