1/1
Eleuterio Z. Adame
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleuterio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pharr - Eleuterio Z. Adame, 67, went to be with Our Lord on Monday, October 26, 2020 in Pharr, Texas. He was born on July 8, 1953 in Reynosa, Mexico to the late Eleuterio and Guadalupe Adame.

Eleuterio is survived by his loving wife: Paulina Hernandez Adame; sons: Juan Carlos Adame & Javier Adame; siblings: Maria Guardado, Francisca Cabrales, Maria del Carmen Martinez & Espiridion Adame; as well as 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 7:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home in McAllen, Texas. Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 2, 2020 at San Jose Catholic Cemetery in Mission, Texas. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
Send Flowers
NOV
1
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
San Jose Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved