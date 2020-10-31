Pharr - Eleuterio Z. Adame, 67, went to be with Our Lord on Monday, October 26, 2020 in Pharr, Texas. He was born on July 8, 1953 in Reynosa, Mexico to the late Eleuterio and Guadalupe Adame.Eleuterio is survived by his loving wife: Paulina Hernandez Adame; sons: Juan Carlos Adame & Javier Adame; siblings: Maria Guardado, Francisca Cabrales, Maria del Carmen Martinez & Espiridion Adame; as well as 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 7:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home in McAllen, Texas. Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 2, 2020 at San Jose Catholic Cemetery in Mission, Texas. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.