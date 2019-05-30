Services Memorial Funeral Home 311 East Expressway 83 San Juan , TX 78589 (956) 787-1415 Resources More Obituaries for Elevinia Gonzalez Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elevinia G. Gonzalez

Obituary Condolences Flowers San Juan - Elevinia G. Gonzalez, 86, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on May 28, 2019, at her home surrounded by her husband and family.



She was born on April 24, 1933, in Garciasville, Texas and raised in Pharr.



Mrs. Gonzalez is preceded in death by her parents Pablo and Anita Garcia Garza; two brothers, Medardo and Rene Garza; in-laws, Leopoldo, and Manuela Rios Gonzalez; a brother-in-law Leopoldo A. Gonzalez; aunts, uncles, nephews, and nieces.



Elevinia is survived by her loving husband of 63 years Octaviano Gonzalez, four children Edward Paul Gonzalez (Veronica-Betty) (League City), Mary Ann Gonzalez, (San Juan) Susan D. Leal (Pharr), Sandra D. Gonzalez (San Juan); nine grandchildren: James Paul Gonzalez and John Michael Gonzalez, Christi-Anne (Hyrum) Pereira, Major Robert (Cruz) Gonzalez, Rubi-Anne (Mario) Ontiveros, Jonathan Leal, Alyssa Jalomo, Steven and Brieanna Almendarez; six great-grandchildren: Courtnee Alaniz, Cody Pereira, Hektor Gonzalez and Teresa Gonzalez, Aden Ray and Caleb Joel Ontiveros; one brother Pablo Garza Jr. (Pharr), sister-in-law Lydia Garza (Chicago) sister-in-law Cristina G. Gunter (Pharr), brother-in-law Jose P. (Billy) (Sandra) Gonzalez (Galveston).



Elevinia graduated from Pharr-San Juan- Alamo High School in 1951 then continued on to Texas State Women's College in 1954 receiving a bachelor's degree in Education, as well as two master's degrees, the first from Pan American College in Guidance and Counseling and the second from Texas A&I University in Administration. Elevinia often recalled how she introduced girls' soccer in junior high school and recalls running over 7 miles every day in order to chase plays. Many of her ex-students often recall her to this day as "coach". Elevinia worked tirelessly teaching dance to many of her students. In the second phase of her career, Elevinia worked as a Junior High School Counselor for several years. She took pride in her job performance & did everything with excellence. After 40 years of service in Education, Elevinia finally retired. Elevinia's values spoke clearly of her devout faith in God. She was an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish and Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle. She served as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, & CCD teacher for many years. Both she and her husband took the body of Christ to the sick for over 40 years and shared being members of the Universal Crusillo movement. A celebrated experience for both her and her husband was traveling on cruises and church tours; with her favorite being the tour of the Holy Land. They both enjoyed all of the places in which our Lord Jesus walked. Her most memorable spot in the Holy Land was visiting the city of Canaan where Jesus performed his first miracle. In Canaan, Elevinia & her husband Octaviano were able to renew their wedding vows. In August 2018, they celebrated 63 years of marriage. The family would like to thank the staff of All-State Hospice for their endless support and comfort. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, May 30, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.



