Elia Barrera

Pharr - On July 15, 2020, Elia Saenz Barrera went home on her best and the last journey to be with our Lord Jesus Christ. She was born on October 13, 1930, in Pharr, Texas, and joyfully traveled extensively.Elia married Fidencio Barrera and had three daughters: Melva Diana Maurer, Nelda Dorin Aston, and Melinda Dalil Taylor.She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Gregoria Saenz, and one brother, Rigoberto Saenz. She is survived by her husband, Lt. Col. Fidencio R. Barrera, her daughters and sons-in-law, Dennis Maurer and Dwight Aston, Grandchildren: Jennifer Annis, Nicole Rayne, Cavin Petta, Drew Aston, Stuart Aston, and eight great-grandchildren.Elia was loved by all on both sides of the Saenz and Barrera families, and she was known as the Favorite Aunt. She always gave praise and thanks to our Lord for the great blessings she received throughout her life. Elia never met a stranger. Her motto was: Faith, Family, and Friends!Her unconquerable soul and indomitable spirit were instrumental in influencing her husband's career. Elia embraced her life as a military wife of an Army Officer and Green Beret in the Vietnam War, along with being two-term First Lady of Pharr, Texas from 1982 to 1990.Elia graduated from Pharr-San Juan-Alamo High School, Class of 1950, and attended Edinburg Regional College. Despite her travels around the world, she remained in touch with her friends throughout the years and proudly served as the first and only Latina committee member of the PSJA All-Class Reunions in Kerrville, Texas. Elia generously donated several of her original paintings to be raffled as prizes in the fundraising efforts for the All-Class Reunions.Amongst her many hobbies, her favorites were painting and gardening. Many of her relatives and friends can boast of paintings she lovingly presented to them as gifts and tributes.Elia believed she was living proof that the unfairness of life does not equate to the happiness of life. She had a sharp mind and believed in the honor and dignity of work. Her life will continue to be a kindling force and a revealing power in the lives of her descendants.The Family wishes to express profound gratitude and appreciation to her cherished caregivers: Mayra Rodriguez Garces, Lucila Vega Ocana, and Imelda Vela. Your loving care and devotion to our dear Mother sustained her and eased her burdens. We are forever in your debt."In our hearts and memories, you will live forever and you will die never. Thank you for showing us the way."Due to the current pandemic crisis, the Family is postponing a memorial service until a later date.Funeral arrangements were handled by Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.