|
|
Rio Grande City - Elia G. Acevedo
On Saturday, June 8, 2019, Elia Garcia Acevedo, loving mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away at the age of 88.
Elia was born on November 26, 1930 in Rio Grande City, TX to Gerardo and Santos (Molina) Garcia. On July 9, 1948, she married the love of her life Ambrocio "Bocho" Acevedo. They raised one daughter, Alma Dalinda.
Elia had a passion for helping others and serving the Lord by volunteering at the hospital, and helping give communion and working in the Church gift shop.
Elia was preceded in death by her husband Ambrocio, her siblings Leonel, Evangelina, Maria del Carmen, Lino, Rafael, Ernestina (Solis), Isauro, Anita (Alvarez) . She is survived by her daughter Alma, granddaughter Joanna, great-grandaughter Taylor, sisters Minerva Solis and Elva Guerra, and her brother Rogerio.
A funeral service will be held today, Tuesday June 11th, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church in Rio Grande City, TX at 9:00 a.m. All funeral services are under the direction of Sanchez Funeral Home.
Published in The Monitor on June 11, 2019