EDINBURG/LAREDO - On Thursday, August 7, 2020, in San Antonio, the good Lord called back one of his very own sweet angels. In a peaceful sleep, Elia G. Betancourt (82), beloved wife, mother, grandmother entered into eternal rest with her Lord and Savior at Harbor Valley Health & Rehabilitation Nursing Center.Our collective hearts are broken, and our very souls are filled with much sadness as you are no longer here with us. Tears will continue to be shed but they will eventually give way to smiles as we reminisce of our past days with you. Your love for all of us was endless and your devotion was constant. The feel of your gentle hands when we were sick or your hugs when we would see each other after a long time apart can never be replaced. It has been said that the ones we truly have loved in life never actually go away but rather they are just unseen and unheard as they continue to walk with us on our own journeys in life. Mom, although you are no longer here with us know that you will be forever loved and forever missed yesterday, today and tomorrow. Until we see you again. We will always love you.God, thank you for blessing us with the most beautiful, wonderful, caring, and funniest mom in the world.Mrs. Betancourt was preceded in death by her husband, Agustin V. Betancourt; her parents, Eusebio and Julia Guzman.Left to cherish her memory are her six children, Mario (Nellie) Betancourt, Raul (Lourdes) Betancourt, Andy (Sherry) Betancourt, Mike (Gilda) Betancourt, Ernesto (Esmeralda) Betancourt, and Isabel (Albert) Martinez; 14 grandchildren: Justyn, Aaron, Amber, Sydney, Ashley, Alexis, Jake, Dylan, Celeste, Bianca, Logan, Jonathan, Kristie & Michelle, 4 great-grandchildren: Yomar, Sophia, Ethan, & Mia Nicole; her "querido chiquito": Trey Joseph Gonzalez, her sister, Lydia (Victor) Vasquez, and two brothers, Gilberto (Manuela) Guzman, Ruben (Yolanda) Guzman; plus numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. prayer service on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.